Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi's 76th Birthday With Sweet Instagram Tribute

Drake is wishing more life to his mother Sandi.

According to the Daily Mail, Sandi's 76th birthday dinner was held this weekend at Cucina Alba, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

Drake, his five-year-old son Adonis, and the rapper's father Dennis Graham were in attendance. Adonis' mother, Sophie Brussaux, also showed up to celebrate Sandi's birthday.

On Sunday night, Drake hopped on Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his mother. "More & more & more & more life…76 like Joel things turned out so well I bet they wish it all took a turn for the worst but oh well," he captioned a photo of him and his mom.

In addition, Drake took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of him and Sandi singing along to Whitney Houston's 1992 hit "I Have Nothing," which the Toronto rapper famously sampled on "Tuscan Leather," the opening track off his 2013 album Nothing Was the Same.