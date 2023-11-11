Cam'ron Credits Gille Da Kid and Wallo With Helping Him Squash Years-Long Beef With Mase

Cam'ron is thanking Gille Da Kid and Wallo for assisting him and Mase in squashing their years-long beef.
On the latest episode of Cam and Mase's It Is What It Is show, the Dipset rapper took a minute to credit the Million Dollaz Worth of Game hosts with helping the pair reconcile after feuding for more than a decade.
“Thank you guys also for helping connect me and Mase, and putting this shit together for us,” Cam said. “To be honest with you, and we talked about this on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, we may not even still be speaking right now without your guys’ platform.”
Cam continued: “So we want to tell you guys thank you so much. And you see what it led to [It Is What It Is], because Harlem n***as are gonna start hustling once we cool again.”
Back in August 2022, Mase shed light on his beef with Cam during an appearance on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth of Game.
"When I got the money it just changed everything, but at first my problem with I think Cam was just that they thought I had money I didn’t have," Mase shared. "Like I just told you I was flexing crazy, so n***as was like, ‘Yo, Murda ain’t sharing the bag.’ I never got the bag. Now that we looking back you can see he never got that bag, and then by the time I got the bag we was enemies already. So I didn’t get to break ’em off."
The "Feel So Good" rapper continued by admitting he regrets how his relationship with Cam played out.
"That’s one of the relationships I regret. I think I got two that I regret, and going at Killa, I wanted to do that but that was like my n***a, you know what I’m saying? So that really hurt me."
Mase and Cam subsquently buried the hatchet, before joining forces in Feb. 2023 for their new sports and pop culture show It Is What It Is.