Cam'ron Credits Gille Da Kid and Wallo With Helping Him Squash Years-Long Beef With Mase

Cam'ron is thanking Gille Da Kid and Wallo for assisting him and Mase in squashing their years-long beef.

On the latest episode of Cam and Mase's It Is What It Is show, the Dipset rapper took a minute to credit the Million Dollaz Worth of Game hosts with helping the pair reconcile after feuding for more than a decade.

“Thank you guys also for helping connect me and Mase, and putting this shit together for us,” Cam said. “To be honest with you, and we talked about this on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, we may not even still be speaking right now without your guys’ platform.”

Cam continued: “So we want to tell you guys thank you so much. And you see what it led to [It Is What It Is], because Harlem n***as are gonna start hustling once we cool again.”