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Big Smoke makes his return to the mic courtesy of 19-year-old Hull producer Ryder.Joseph JP Patterson
'R9,' as it's known among fans, has been teased for several years. In the latest update, the Fenty Beauty founder compared the creative process to fashion.Trace William Cowen
The Scarborough duo talk about coming up in the city, managing ego and friendship as a creative duo, and what fans can expect in the future.Alex Narvaez
Ahead of her sold-out show at POP Montreal, the Polaris-shortlisted trans rapper speaks about how the metal community has embraced her but Quebec won't.Erik Leijon