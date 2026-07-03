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JPEGMAFIA, in a black leather jacket and hoodie, is surrounded by women in sheer black outfits, all with their heads bowed.
Music

JPEGMAFIA Drops Hard-Hitting New Album 'Experimental Rap'

The genre-blending Maryland-based rapper is back with another solo record after several high-profile collaborations.

Joe Price58 days ago
Earl Sweatshirt and JPEGMAFIA in casual attire; Earl is performing with a microphone, and JPEGMAFIA is standing with arms crossed.
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Calls Out JPEGMAFIA for Seemingly Taking Subliminal Shots: 'Lmao Leave Me Alone'

JPEGMAFIA previously suggested that Earl had been "making the same f*cking song" for years.

Joe Price79 days ago
Image via Publicist
Music

Ryder Connects With Daniella Wizard For Low-Slung Groover “I Been”

“The track’s groove was inspired by Kaytranada and Channel Tres.”

James Keith473 days ago
Music

André 3000’s ‘New Blue Sun’ Outperformed 2023 First Week Sales for Lil Wayne, Nas, and More

The instrumental project debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard 200, moving 24,244 album-equivalent units in its opening week.

Brad Callas964 days ago
Alessandro Babalola (credit: Lucy Werrett)
Music

Premiere: Moegli Calls On Top Boy Actor Alessandro Babalola For Kouba-Assisted “Maximum Black” Visuals

Taken from MOEGLI’​​​​​​​s impending ‘Sync Or Swim’ EP, it's a powerful take down of colonialism and the cross-generational trauma its exacted on the world.

James Keith1843 days ago
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KeepVibesNear (credit: Alleycat Films)
Music

Premiere: Alt-R&B Riser KeepVibesNear Unites With Evie Golding For New Single "Gently"

For the past few years, East London’s KeepVibesNear has been steadily working away to shape a seductive, stripped back sound, which he describes as “noir R&B”.

James Keith1943 days ago
wzrdryAV 'Midnight Visions'
Music

Premiere: Vancouver's wzrdryAV Reveals Dub Techno-Influenced "Amiga Lab" From New Double-Sided Album

The new track is lifted from the Vancouver producer's expansive double album, 'Midnight Visions', due March 5 via Brighton-based imprint Accidental Meetings.

James Keith1964 days ago
mustafa air forces
Music

Mustafa Returns With Powerful New Track "Air Forces"

The Toronto poet and songwriter shows off his Regent Park neighbourhood in his latest video.

Alex Nino Gheciu2126 days ago
shaeuniverse
Music

Premiere: Shaé Universe Embodies Black Icons in ‘Levels’ Video

It's a one-woman ode to the influential Black female artists who came before her.

Coleman Molnar2152 days ago
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Mustafa "Stay Alive"
Music

Mustafa Takes His Anti-Gun Message To Toronto's Regent Park On Debut Single "Stay Alive"

The track features production from Frank Dukes and James Blake.

James Keith2319 days ago
CiiMATiX
Music

Premiere: Experimental UK Rap Duo CiiMATiX Broaden Our Horizons With "FR33MND"

The first cut to be revealed from their upcoming debut EP, 'CiiMATiX Vol. 1', which drops in May.

James Keith2326 days ago
Black Square
Music

Premiere: Electronic Producer Black Square Taps Laville For Jazz-Leaning "Coral Blues"

Having taken a four-year hiatus from music, Black Square has returned.

Elle Evans2344 days ago

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