Whitney Houston’s Music Is Getting the Full Vegas Treatment on Norwegian Cruise Line

The cruise-ship residency follows Norwegian’s Prince and Elton John productions and adds to recent Houston legacy projects, including her first Barbie and an archival fashion auction benefiting her foundation.

Created with Houston’s estate and Primary Wave Music, the 45-minute show will pair live vocals, a band, immersive visuals, and contemporary arrangements of hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “It’s Not Right, But It’s OK,” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

Norwegian Cruise Line will launch Whitney: A Celebration of Whitney Houston as the headlining production aboard Norwegian Aura in May 2027.

Whitney Houston is about to have the entire high seas singing "I Wanna Dance with Somebody." According to an official announcement, the late icon is getting her own full-scale concert experience aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's new Norwegian Aura, with "Whitney: A Celebration of Whitney Houston" set to become the ship's headlining production when it launches in May 2027. Developed alongside Houston's estate and Primary Wave Music, the show will turn her massive catalog into a 45-minute live spectacle featuring a band, live vocals, immersive visuals, and performances that spill beyond the main stage.

And Norwegian isn't playing it safe with the songbook. "I Will Always Love You," "It's Not Right, But It's OK," and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" are already confirmed for the production, which will take over the ship's three-story Aura Theatre & Club.