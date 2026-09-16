Whitney Houston’s Music Is Getting the Full Vegas Treatment on Norwegian Cruise Line

Key Takeaways
- Norwegian Cruise Line will launch Whitney: A Celebration of Whitney Houston as the headlining production aboard Norwegian Aura in May 2027.
- Created with Houston’s estate and Primary Wave Music, the 45-minute show will pair live vocals, a band, immersive visuals, and contemporary arrangements of hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “It’s Not Right, But It’s OK,” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”
- The cruise-ship residency follows Norwegian’s Prince and Elton John productions and adds to recent Houston legacy projects, including her first Barbie and an archival fashion auction benefiting her foundation.
Whitney Houston is about to have the entire high seas singing "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."
According to an official announcement, the late icon is getting her own full-scale concert experience aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's new Norwegian Aura, with "Whitney: A Celebration of Whitney Houston" set to become the ship's headlining production when it launches in May 2027.
Developed alongside Houston's estate and Primary Wave Music, the show will turn her massive catalog into a 45-minute live spectacle featuring a band, live vocals, immersive visuals, and performances that spill beyond the main stage.
And Norwegian isn't playing it safe with the songbook. "I Will Always Love You," "It's Not Right, But It's OK," and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" are already confirmed for the production, which will take over the ship's three-story Aura Theatre & Club.
Rather than recreate Houston's performances beat-for-beat, the production will rework the songs with contemporary arrangements and new staging built specifically for the ship.
There's also something particularly fitting about putting Whitney's music on the water: she apparently loved being there herself.
"Whitney enjoyed cruises," Pat Houston, executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston and president of the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, said in announcing the partnership. "Her fans and supporters will have a nostalgic experience enjoying the extraordinary artistry and live music of Whitney Houston, performed by world-class musicians while sailing on the high seas."
The production effectively gives Houston the cruise-ship version of a music residency—and she's joining some formidable company. Norwegian has already built similar productions around Prince and Elton John aboard Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.
Bryan White, NCL's vice president of entertainment production, said the Whitney show will take that concept further by reimagining her catalog through "contemporary arrangements, dynamic storytelling, stunning visuals and powerful live performances."
It's also the latest major expansion of Houston's legacy beyond streaming playlists and anniversary reissues. This summer alone, Mattel introduced the first-ever Whitney Houston Barbie, modeled after her instantly recognizable look in the "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" video—an idea Pat Houston said she discussed with Whitney about 20 years earlier.
The estate also opened Houston's archives for a Julien's Auctions sale featuring her Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Bob Mackie wardrobe alongside personal memorabilia, with proceeds benefiting the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.