Touré Says MTV Exposed R. Kelly and Aaliyah’s Marriage — Then the Industry Looked Away

The marriage was annulled in 1995, and Kelly later received a 30-year prison sentence following federal racketeering and sex-trafficking convictions.

He argues Kelly was “committing crime in public” while the music industry ignored his conduct and continued turning him into a superstar.

Touré says he exposed R. Kelly’s illegal marriage to 15-year-old Aaliyah at MTV News after obtaining a certificate that falsely listed her age as 18.

Touré is revisiting how R. Kelly’s illegal marriage to Aaliyah was exposed in real time—only for the music industry to keep building Kelly into one of its biggest stars. In a new video essay, the journalist recalled obtaining the couple’s marriage certificate while working at MTV News and reporting that the 27-year-old Kelly had married his 15-year-old protégée. According to the veteran journalist, he contacted the Cook County registrar’s office after hearing industry rumors that Kelly and Aaliyah were married. The office faxed him the certificate within 30 minutes, showing that the singers had wed on Aug. 31, 1994. Aaliyah’s age was falsely listed as 18, while Kelly gave his correct age of 27. Touré wrote the report, Kurt Loder edited it, and MTV aired it before Vibe later published the document. “We scooped them,” Touré said.

The revelation confirmed what had already become difficult to dismiss. Kelly wrote and produced Aaliyah’s debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number, and repeatedly appeared beside the teenage singer during its rollout. In one resurfaced BET interview, the pair wore matching outfits and sidestepped questions about whether they were romantically involved. Aaliyah described Kelly as her best friend while refusing to disclose her age. Touré now argues that the footage showed an adult man openly blurring professional and personal boundaries with a child. “He was literally playing in everyone’s face, committing crime in public,” Touré said. He also rejected the language once used to describe Kelly and Aaliyah as a couple, emphasizing that a 15-year-old could not legally consent to sex with a 27-year-old adult.