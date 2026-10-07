Enrique Iglesias Isn’t Done Yet, Announces New Song After ‘Final’ Album

Iglesias released his final album, Final (Vol. 2), in March 2024 but has maintained that he will keep writing and releasing songs rather than retire from music.

The collaboration follows Santos Bravos opening for Iglesias at Monterrey’s FIFA Fan Festival and joining him onstage for “I Like It” before more than 100,000 people.

Enrique Iglesias will release “OOH LAKA LAKA LA” with five-member Latin pop group Santos Bravos on October 9, marking his first new song since ending his studio-album run.

Enrique Iglesias is back with another new song since closing the book on his studio-album career. The crossover pop veteran has teamed with Santos Bravos for “OOH LAKA LAKA LA,” a new single set to arrive on October 9. According to Movistar Arena, the song marks the first official collaboration between Iglesias and the five-member Latin pop group. They announced the release with a video shared across their social media accounts, confirming the title and release date and opening the track for pre-saves. A brief preview offers a taste of the song, though complete production credits, songwriting details, and plans for a music video have not been revealed.

“OOH LAKA LAKA LA” arrives more than two years after Iglesias released Final (Vol. 2), the March 2024 album he declared would be his last. The project included the Yotuel collaboration “Fría” and “Space in My Heart,” his country-pop duet with Miranda Lambert. Although the release ended his run of traditional albums, Iglesias repeatedly made clear that he wasn't walking away from music. “No, I’m never gonna retire,” Iglesias said in 2021. “I’m gonna keep on writing songs, but that doesn’t mean I need to be putting out albums every so often.” The Santos Bravos collaboration is the clearest example yet of that next phase. It also builds on a partnership that began in front of more than 100,000 people at Monterrey’s Fundidora Park on June 28. Santos Bravos opened for Iglesias during the FIFA Fan Festival before returning near the end of his set to join him for his 2010 hit “I Like It.”