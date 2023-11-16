Watch 21 Savage Perform First Sold-Out Tour Show at Paris' Zenith

21 Savage hit the road on Nov. 14 for his European tour, kicking it off in Paris.
The show at the Zenith Paris La Villette marks his first-ever show outside of North America. The tour will also see the Her Loss rapper hit up Dusseldorf and Berlin in Germany, Zurich in Switzerland, and three shows in England before culminating in a homecoming show in London on Nov. 30.
According to clips shared by fans, the first song 21 performed was "Runnin'" from his and Metro Boomin's collab album Savage Mode 2. 21 also played "X" featuring Future, from 21 and Metro's first collab, Savage Mode, and "Rich Flex" from Her Loss with Drake.
He performed outside of the United States for the first time at Drake's It's All a Blur Tour in Canada following years of legal issues regarding his immigration status. "Ladies and gentlemen, performing for the first time outside of America in his life. Make some noise for the brother, 21,” Drake yelled to the Scotiabank Arena crowd during the show.