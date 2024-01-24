Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles addressed fan speculation that she was throwing shade at Janet Jackson because she liked a post criticizing the singer over the VIP ticket prices for her current tour.
In a video response shared on Instagram, Knowles said she became aware of the furor she caused by liking the post after she got a phone call telling her she was trending over it. "First of all, being on the other side of that, I know better than anyone what a great production cost," she said in the clip. "It's expensive. And I would never criticize another artist, let alone Janet Jackson who is the queen of production."
Knowles said that she loves and respects the Jackson family, and insisted that she does not want to engage in any negativity. "I stay away from negativity," she continued. "If you follow me then you know that I'm not involved in the mess. What I am guilty of is liking posts, going through when I'm in a big hurry and I don't have time to really read and liking things because I trust that these are people that I follow. That was a big mistake. I will never do that again."
She also wrote in the caption of the video to say that she was "saddened" by the situation. "Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist. I took Destiny's Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old," she wrote. "They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyonce. Why would I hate on her ? I know now not to be in a rush and to be very careful. (I learned my lesson) ! Especially when I have so much going on.. I just wanted to clarify. . I do know that you can see people's likes so I would be pretty dumb to do that."
The original post, which Knowles liked, showed ticket prices for Jackson's tour reaching as much as $2,399.95 for the "ultimate Janet Jackson Meet & Greet & VIP Package." In the caption, the user who criticized Jackson wrote, "What a joke... they add $1000 for a 15 second meet & greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continue to rake in the cash. You want beyoncé prices, have real production."
Knowles, who is fairly active on social media, slammed online trolls back in November after they suggested that her daughter Beyoncé looks like a white woman.
“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant self-hating, racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” Tina wrote.
"I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent, and resilience, here you sad little haters come out the woodwork,” she continued. “I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up!"