She also wrote in the caption of the video to say that she was "saddened" by the situation. "Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist. I took Destiny's Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old," she wrote. "They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyonce. Why would I hate on her ? I know now not to be in a rush and to be very careful. (I learned my lesson) ! Especially when I have so much going on.. I just wanted to clarify. . I do know that you can see people's likes so I would be pretty dumb to do that."

The original post, which Knowles liked, showed ticket prices for Jackson's tour reaching as much as $2,399.95 for the "ultimate Janet Jackson Meet & Greet & VIP Package." In the caption, the user who criticized Jackson wrote, "What a joke... they add $1000 for a 15 second meet & greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continue to rake in the cash. You want beyoncé prices, have real production."

Knowles, who is fairly active on social media, slammed online trolls back in November after they suggested that her daughter Beyoncé looks like a white woman.

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant self-hating, racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” Tina wrote.

"I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent, and resilience, here you sad little haters come out the woodwork,” she continued. “I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up!"