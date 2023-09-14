Taylor Swift Inspires Memes for Dancing, Struggling With Cup, and Breaking Ring at VMAs

Taylor Swift appeared to be having the time of her life at the 2023 MTV VMAs, and she's already inspired a number of memes thanks to the audience camera.

The singer-songwriter, who walked away with nine awards at the show on Tuesday, was seen in the audience having a blast and dancing to almost every performer who got on stage. She was seen vibing to Demi Lovato, Lil Wayne, and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion delivering the live debut of their latest collaboration, "Bongos."