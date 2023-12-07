Taylor Swift Fans Send Kim Kardashian Snake Emojis After Singer Recalls 2016 Feud

Taylor Swift fans have her back after she recalled how she felt when Kim Kardashian released an edited phone call between the singer-songwriter and Kanye West.
As first pointed out by Page Six, Swift's fanbase flooded Kim Kardashian's Instagram comments following her Time interview in which she said she felt she "couldn't trust anyone" because of the way she was vilified by Ye and his then-wife over his song "Famous" and its subsequent fallout. Across several posts, fans are demanding Kim apologize to the Midnights artist for portraying her as a "snake."
"Apologise to Tay," reads one comment. "For someone who's Dad was a lawyer and your [sic] trying to become a lawyer, you'd think that maybe you'd make sure you weren't committing a crime by recording the phone call?? Real women empower other women. Not try to destroy them and their career," another fan wrote. "The Swifties are coming for BLOOD."
Other comments include people reiterating that recording a phone call without both party's consent is a crime in the state of California, a series of snake emojis, and further demands for an apology. There are also plenty of gifs in the comments, including ones from the video for "Look What You Made Me Do," which featured Swift reclaiming the "snake" iconography after she was accused of being a snake by Kim, Kanye, and their fans.
On Ye's 2016 track "Famous," he rapped the controversial line, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous." West claimed that she consented to the lyrics, which she denied. Later, Kim issued a video that showed a private phone call between the rapper and Swift. She wasn't shown consenting to the line in the video, but it was edited in a way to make her seem like she actually did.
"Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me," said Swift, looking back at the moment. "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."
Kim Kardashian has not yet responded to Swift's recent comments on the ordeal.