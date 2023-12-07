Taylor Swift Fans Send Kim Kardashian Snake Emojis After Singer Recalls 2016 Feud

Taylor Swift fans have her back after she recalled how she felt when Kim Kardashian released an edited phone call between the singer-songwriter and Kanye West.

As first pointed out by Page Six, Swift's fanbase flooded Kim Kardashian's Instagram comments following her Time interview in which she said she felt she "couldn't trust anyone" because of the way she was vilified by Ye and his then-wife over his song "Famous" and its subsequent fallout. Across several posts, fans are demanding Kim apologize to the Midnights artist for portraying her as a "snake."

"Apologise to Tay," reads one comment. "For someone who's Dad was a lawyer and your [sic] trying to become a lawyer, you'd think that maybe you'd make sure you weren't committing a crime by recording the phone call?? Real women empower other women. Not try to destroy them and their career," another fan wrote. "The Swifties are coming for BLOOD."