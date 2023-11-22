Kim Kardashian’s Private Equity Firm Invests in Company Making Truffle-Infused Hot Sauces

Kim Kardashian is bringing her influence to hot sauce branding.

The businesswoman and socialite's private equity firm, SKKY Partners, has made its first investment in TRUFF, a premium luxury hot sauce brand with truffle-infused flavors. Kardashian, the SKKY Partners co-founder and managing partner, announced the investment with recognition to TRUFF co-founders Nick Ajluni and Nick Guillen.

“TRUFF is exactly the kind of business that embodies what we were looking for when we founded SKKY – a next-generation brand with a deep, authentic connection with consumers and the potential for ongoing growth," Kardashian shared. "Nick and Nick have singlehandedly brought truffle-infused products into the mainstream food scene and built a community around the brand that will continue to be key to its success going forward. We’re proud to be kicking off the SKKY portfolio with this investment.”

“We are excited to back TRUFF for so many reasons: the passionate, visionary founders; the distinctive, category-defining nature of the products; and the unique brand positioning," added Jay Sammons, SKKY Partners co-founder and managing partner. "The business has a very strong foundation and is now at the perfect juncture for us to bring our experience building and scaling unique consumer brands to help fuel the next stage of TRUFF’s growth.”