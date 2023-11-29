Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artists of 2023: Taylor Swift No. 1, Drake, Travis Scott, SZA Make Top 10

Spotify has revealed its annual Wrapped breakdown, and Taylor Swift was the platform's most-streamed artist in 2023.

The top ten most streamed artists on Spotify globally this year include Swift at No. 1, Bad Bunny at No. 2, The Weeknd at No. 3, Drake at No. 4, and Travis Scott at No. 7. Swift also made two appearances in the top global songs of 2023 with "Cruel Summer" and "Anti-Hero."

The full list is below:



1. Taylor Swift

2. Bad Bunny

3. The Weeknd

4. Drake

5. Peso Pluma

6. Feid

7. Travis Scott

8. SZA

9. Karol G

10. Lana Del Rey

"Um ok this is unreal??" Swift tweeted following the announcement of Spotify's 2023 Wrapped results. "I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious."

As a thank you to fans, she's released the long-requested "You're Losing Me (From the Vault)" on streaming.