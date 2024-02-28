Schoolboy Q Says Tyler and ASAP Rocky Shouldn't Have Released "Who Dat Boy" Without Him

In an interview with Jerrod Carmichael in 2018, Tyler revealed that he wrote "Who Dat Boy" for Schoolboy Q originally. "Like, Schoolboy Q would sound great over this," he recalled. "And man, I could convince him to get Rocky on it. So I sent him the beat and he didn't reply. I texted it to him, so I was like, 'Fuck it.' I sent him a voice memo with the flow that I thought of. ... I sent that, he didn't want it, but I still was like, 'Okay, alright, let me just add a temp verse to it.'"

Tyler shared the the version of the track with three verses on it, including Rocky's who was enthusiastic about the song, but he claimed that Q still didn't want it. "So I was like, 'All right, whatever,'" he continued.

During the Q&A, Schoolboy Q also revealed that there was one collaboration intended for Blue Lips, which drops Friday, March 1, that his label refused to clear for whatever reason. "I wisH tHe label cleared tHis record I did wit Paris Texas but Interscope be Hating," he wrote, referring to the Los Angeles-based hip-hop duo Paris Texas.