Polo G Arrested for Weapons Possession, Loaded Gun Found Inside His Manhattan Hotel Room

Polo G has been arrested in Manhattan after a maid allegedly found a loaded firearm inside his hotel room.

As reported by PIX11, the Chicago rapper was arrested on criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a loaded firearm charges on Wednesday, April 10 after authorities executed a search warrant at The Dominick Hotel in Manhattan. When police were called to the hotel, they discovered a black Glock inside the room. The firearm had nine bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber. The 25-year-old was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal court on Thursday.

This story is being updated.