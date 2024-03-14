OJ da Juiceman Arrested on Drug Trafficking and Firearm Possession Charges

OJ Da Juiceman has been arrested on drug trafficking and firearm possession charges.

As reported by TMZ, the 42-year-old Atlanta rapper, real name Otis Williams Jr., was pulled over for speeding in Coweta County, Georgia on March 4 following a short chase with officers. Police searched him and his 2024 Ford Expedition and discovered cocaine and a 9mm handgun in his possession. He was taken in on charges of drug trafficking, fleeing police officers, firearm possession, and failure to maintain lane. He has yet to make bail and remains behind bars.

He has yet to publicly comment on his arrest.

OJ Da Juiceman, who hasn't dropped a full-length project since Alaska n Atlanta 3 in 2021, hasn't been as active in recent years beyond a few singles. A protege of Gucci Mane—with whom he had a brief falling out in 2013—he was previously arrested in 2022 on firearm possession, marijuana possession, and drug paraphernalia possession charges.

In 2021, he got involved in a beef with Waka Flocka Flame after he accused his mother Deb Atney of signing him to a bad deal for his breakthrough album, The Otha Side of The Trap. He said he didn't make any money from the project, which prompted Waka to defend his mother.

"Stop puttin’ that sh*t on my mama, n***a," Waka said. They were able to settle their differences not long after, and OJ has served as a supporting act for Waka as recently as 2023.