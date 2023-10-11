YG's ex-girlfriend Catelyn Sparks, with whom he shares two children, was involved in a car crash that left an 89-year-old woman dead.
As reported by TMZ, the 29-year-old was driving a Tesla in Los Angeles on Wednesday when the elderly woman made a U-turn in front of her in a 1985 Cadillac. Sparks' Tesla crashed into the driver-side door of the Cadillac. Law enforcement sources said that Sparks was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, but the 89-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
No charges have been filed against Sparks because the crash has been deemed an accident. Additionally, there were no drugs or alcohol involved at the time. Sparks has yet to publicly address the crash.
YG and Sparks have had an on-again-off-again relationship for years, and more recently, he was rumored to be in a relationship with Saweetie. After news of the relationship hit social media, Sparks suggested that she was caught off-guard. "Just because we got the same blood don't make us family & just because we got kids don't make us family, cuz with 'family' like mine? I rather not have any," she wrote in a cryptic post on social media.
Sparks and YG welcomed their first child, Harmony Jackson, in May 2015. Their second daughter, Vibe, arrived in March 2019.