Ja Rule Visits Ghana to Initiate Construction of Classrooms

Ja Rule and his wife Aisha Atkins traveled to Ghana this week to break ground in the construction of a new classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School in the country's eastern region.
As he shared on Instagram earlier this week, Ja Rule collaborated with US-based education charity Pencils of Promise and attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the six-unit classroom block. "Building towards the future... Ghana see you tomorrow!!!" he wrote alongside the announcement.
As reported by Ghana Web, the rapper attended the Wednesday, April 10 ceremony and spoke about the opportunity to support education in Ghana.
"I know that this is going to be an opportunity that will last for many, many years to come," he said. "As I look around, I see a lot of beautiful students here from Nuaso Anglican Primary. And for me, education is the pillar of any community. And so, with that being said, Ghana, I appreciate you all. I thank you for accepting me as your brother."
Upon his arrival in Ghana, Ja Rule shared a photo on Instagram that showed him standing next to a quote from the former president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah. "I am not African because I was born in Africa, but because Africa was born in me," reads the quote.
His visit to Ghana comes not long after the Queens rapper opened up about the U.K. government's decision to deny him entry to the country to perform because of his criminal record.
"I’m devastated. As you guys say over there, I’m gutted by this whole situation,” Ja Rule said in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “I put a lot into this tour. It’s my 25-year anniversary of my first album, Venni Vetti Vecci, and so, you know, I wanted to give my fans something special, a really nice thank you for the 25 years of them being with me throughout my career just to support.”