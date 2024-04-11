Ja Rule Visits Ghana to Initiate Construction of Classrooms

As reported by Ghana Web, the rapper attended the Wednesday, April 10 ceremony and spoke about the opportunity to support education in Ghana.

"I know that this is going to be an opportunity that will last for many, many years to come," he said. "As I look around, I see a lot of beautiful students here from Nuaso Anglican Primary. And for me, education is the pillar of any community. And so, with that being said, Ghana, I appreciate you all. I thank you for accepting me as your brother."

Upon his arrival in Ghana, Ja Rule shared a photo on Instagram that showed him standing next to a quote from the former president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah. "I am not African because I was born in Africa, but because Africa was born in me," reads the quote.