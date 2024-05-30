Fat Joe Awarded Honorary Doctorate by Lehman College in The Bronx

Fat Joe has been awarded an honorary Doctorate by Lehman College in The Bronx.

The Bronx native was a special guest at Lehman College's 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, May 30, during which he received his honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and gave a speech about his belief in the American dream and the importance of giving back to his community.

"I have a friend... that started out selling fish, on the side of the highway," he told the audience. "He eventually bought the building behind him and opened the biggest fish market in the Bronx. You may be the first generation, but now is the time to stop the vicious cycle of poverty in your family. Now is the time. You're just beginning your lives... Some of you been around, but I'm telling you success never stops. There is no age limit to being successful."

He reflected on the early days of his career and how he was once told to save his money, because "rappers don't make it this long." Now 53, he considers himself the most successful he's ever been.

In a video announcing he would receive the honorary doctorate, Fat Joe said he's "very proud" of how he was able to be successful despite facing so much adversity and violence growing up.