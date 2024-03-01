Drake Pays Tribute to Mother and Daughter Who Died in Hit-and-Run After His Show, Gifts $25K to Cancer Survivor

During a tour stop in Buffalo, New York, Drake slowed down the show for a moment to pay tribute to a mother and daughter who were killed in a hit-and-run incident following his St. Louis concert last month.

Per TMZ, the rapper directly addressed the Buffalo audience on Wednesday, Feb. 28. "You never know what somebody else's reality will be when they walk out of this building," the 37-year-old said. "So for this moment that all of us are together, all 18,000 people...I want you to turn to somebody that you do not know, not somebody that you came with...I want you to look them in the eyes and I want you to prove that you're grateful for your life. I want you to take five seconds out of your day to make somebody else okay. Just show them some love, because you never know what comes next. Just show some fucking love tonight in Buffalo, New York!"

The audience joined in the moment, giving love to their fellow concertgoers. "You can either wake up every day and be a piece of shit, or you will wake up every day and be a decent person," Drake continued. "I appreciate y'all being good for me. Rest in peace for that young mother and her child."

Laticha Bracero and her 21-year-old daughter Alyssa Cordova were killed following Drake and J. Cole's concert in St. Louis on Feb. 13 when a car ran a red light and crashed into them. The women had just left the show at the Enterprise Center. As reported by TMZ, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the driver, 22-year-old Monte Henderson, was arrested and charged with two counts each of armed criminal action and involuntary manslaughter. A GoFundMe has been set up to cover Bracero and Cordova's funeral expenses. So far 1,100 donors have given $39,605.

Drake also took a moment during the concert on Wednesday to highlight a sign he spotted from a cancer survivor in the audience. "I got this sign right in front of me," he said, gesturing to the fan. "It says, 'I beat stage 4 cancer just in time to see Drake. #GodsPlan.' ... Ay, look. Everything happens for a reason. So tonight, I'd like to give you $25,000. ... I'm so happy to have you here, for real."

Check out some footage from the sweet moment at Drake's concert below.