Drake Shows Blunt Snoop Dogg Gifted Him While Looking Back At 2023

After another huge year, Drake is already looking ahead to 2024. Last month, he indicated that he's "definitely going on a Europe tour next year." He added that he would also like to hit up several cities he's never been to, including Tokyo.

The rapper closed out 2023 with one last video for For All the Dogs, with the Morgan Wallen-starring video for "You Broke My Heart." The clip sees the two musicians attempting to leave behind their scorned ex-girlfriends only to get blown up by them.

He was also recently spotted hanging out with Camila Cabello in the Caribbean, sparking romance rumors.