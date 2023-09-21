DJ Khaled Says Playing Golf 'Every Day' Helped Him Lose Weight

With his new album Til Next Time on the horizon, DJ Khaled has reflected on how playing golf "every day" has helped him with his weight loss journey.

In an interview with Us Weekly to promote his partnership with the Ryder Cup, he said that he's lost over 20 pounds since getting into a routine of playing golf regularly. “I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business,” he explained. “It’s so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me. It’s almost like going in the ocean without going in the ocean.”

Khaled added that he tries to play "nine holes or 18 holes" each day, or spend a day at the driving range. “I enjoy it," he said. "I handle my business so well because I’m either out there by myself or if I’m playing with my friends or my business partners.” As for how he feels regarding his golf skills, he suggested there's still some work to be done. “It’s a never-ending story recall. You just keep getting better,” he shared. "Or you might have days where it’s just [OK], but while you’re [playing] through all that, you still have to find this place called calm.”