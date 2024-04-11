"The Big 3 fucked up, Cole gave up his spot now," Symba raps. "Can't say you top five if you scared to be hostile/I remember feeling your pain when you let Nas down/But you done let Bas down and Cozz down/You done let the squad down."

He continues, "Can't say you the GOAT if you ain't popping it/We ain't trying to hear all them apologies/Dot told you n***as that he usually homeboys with who he rhyming with/But this is hip-hop and you n***as should know what time it is."

Symba says his latest freestyle is "friendly competition" and compared it to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant running through his then-Lakers teammate Pau Gasol in the 2008 Olympics.

"Rap is just like a sport, so if you stand-down, you’re taking an 'L.' It’s just words and what is wrong with a little friendly competition, it’s what keeps our art alive," he said in a press release. "Do you remember when Kobe blasted his boy Gasol in the Olympics? It set the tone but, it was still all love."

It's also worth noting that Lebron James, hip-hop A&R and four-time NBA champion, took to the comments section to give Symba his flowers for the freestyle. "HAPPY BDAY MY G!!! And keeping [sic] Electric Sliding on em!" he wrote with several smoke-blowing emojis.