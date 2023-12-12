Young M.A Raps About Getting Clean on New Single and Video “Open Scars” Following Health Scare

On the track, M.A gets vulnerable about past friends leaving her “in the storm,” while reflecting on her new relationship with God. She also doubles down on her sobriety, rapping, “Big healthy, no liquor/Just water and lime juice/No more drugs/Something I put my spirit and mind to.”

The Marc Diamond-directed music video for “Open Scars” features excerpts of M.A's The Therapist interview with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, who in the past had conversations about mental health with other rappers like Waka Flocka and Chief Keef.

Further into the new song, Young M.A laments letting down her fans for the past three years. “I lost faith and I couldn’t understand how/I had to go and free my mind and let my hair down/Without the Henny, I see everything clear now.”

Elsewhere, the Brooklyn-born MC describes the ever-changing music landscape and describes losing her passion along the way, in part due to the trauma of her brother’s tragic death. But “Open Scars” still manages to end on a positive note as M.A raps, “Heal first, find peace/Find keys, mind free/First step, find God/Next step, find me.”

Watch "Open Scars" up top, and stream it on Spotify, Apple Music, and anywhere you listen to music.