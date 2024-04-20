Ye Allegedly Punched the Wrong Twin While Defending Bianca Censori

In a statement to Complex, a representative for Ye clarified on Thursday that Censori wasn’t merely grabbed as initial reports suggested, but was “physically assaulted.”

“‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted,” wrote the rep. “The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

However, a new report from TMZ with an eyewitness source disputes the claim that the man had assaulted Censori.

The man accused of assaulting Censori has been identified as either Mark or Jonnie Houston, identical twins and prominent figures in the L.A. restaurant scene.

The source alleges that one of these twins accidentally bumped into Censori in the busy hotel lobby of the Chateau Marmont, then made his way outside to sit at a table with friends.

From there, Ye allegedly approached a different brother and punched him in the face, mistaking him for his twin. It’s not clear which one of the twins was allegedly struck.