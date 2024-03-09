Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Attends ‘Vultures 2’ Listening With Butt Cheeks on Full Display

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is continuing to show how risqué she can get with her outfit choices.

On Friday night, Kanye hosted yet another listening party in Los Angeles, this time for the forthcoming Vultures 2, and Bianca showed up in a sheer black bodysuit with ultra-high garter boots. In addition to the fit, Bianca had her buttcheeks out in full display.

In one of the videos shared by TMZ, Bianca can be seen walking out of the venue where the listening happened and into a car with paparazzi close by, taking as many shots of the couple as they can.

This isn’t the first time that Bianca has worn something that caught the eye of the paparazzi. During her visit to Europe with Ye a few weeks ago, Bianca flashed as much skin as she possibly could with various revealing outfits.

Vultures 2 was supposed to drop on Friday, but as usual with Kanye, the project did not arrive as expected. When it comes to features, Ye rumoredly tapped Young Thug, Future, Offset, Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne and Don Toliver for the second iteration of his Vultures series.

Kanye had originally announced Vultures 2 and revealed the cover art on March 9. The cover art features Ye holding an image of Ty Dolla $ign’s brother Jabreal Muhammad, who is serving a life sentence in prison for a crime he said he did not commit.

Vultures 1 was released in February and topped the Billboard 200 chart in back-to-back weeks. This was the first time Ye achieved that feat since he dropped Watch The Throne in 2011 with Jay-Z.

Kanye and Dolla are set to host a pair of Vultures listening experience parties at Phoenix’s Footprint Center on March 10 and San Francisco’s Chase Center on March 12. After those two listening events, the Vultures duo will make their live performance debut on March 14 at Rolling Loud California.