SZA Responds to Grammys ‘Album of the Year’ Snub: ‘I Could Have Left With Nothing and I Didn’t'

SZA was also up for “Album of the Year” on Sunday with her sophomore album, SOS, but ultimately lost to Taylor Swift’s Midnights. The snub was a disappointment for SZA fans, and her win would’ve made her the first Black female artist to win the award since Lauryn Hill’s This Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1999, per THR.

When asked if she had thoughts on losing "Album of the Year," SZA told the outlet, “I don’t actually. I’m grateful I won three. I could have left with nothing and I didn’t, and I’m grateful. My parents got to see it and I didn’t bomb on live television, and that was so scary. And I faced some really big fears and I’m just happy that it all went well, genuinely. And I’m happy for everybody.”

The singer confirmed in an October interview with Rolling Stone that a forthcoming deluxe edition of SOS — rebranded as Lana — will feature 10 new songs, including an unreleased track called “DTM.”

When asked about the new album, SZA told the Hollywood Reporter that she’s keeping details under wraps for now.

“You know, this round, I actually don’t want to say anything. Just because I feel like I do myself a disservice because you can shift the energy of the album. You got to let it form itself. Because I’m not really forming anything,” she told THR.

“I’m just kind of here while energy is forming and I’m just trying to allow it to do what it needs to do, and my voice just follows whatever the frequency is. So I feel like I want to allow it to finish shaping itself and form itself before I speak on it and possibly change the trajectory of what it could be. But I will say I’m in a beautiful space creatively and I feel just very new.”