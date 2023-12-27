Mariah Carey's Ex-Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Confirms Their “Amicable" Split

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” wrote Tanaka in his statement. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared.”

Tanaka continued, “The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever. Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”

He then asked for “understanding, privacy, and respect” during this “sensitive” time.

“The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me,” he added. “I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”