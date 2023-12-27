Mariah Carey's Ex-Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Confirms Their “Amicable" Split

Mariah Carey’s ex-boyfriend Bryan Takana is officially confirming their breakup.
Earlier this week, rumors surfaced that the couple had split over an alleged disagreement about having children together. Their 14-year age gap also reportedly did not help matters between Carey, 54, and Tanaka, 40. The singer shares two children with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.
On Tuesday, the dancer and choreographer took to his Instagram account to confirm that he and Carey have had an “amicable separation.”
“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” wrote Tanaka in his statement. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared.”
Tanaka continued, “The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever. Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”
He then asked for “understanding, privacy, and respect” during this “sensitive” time.
“The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me,” he added. “I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”
Tanaka first met Carey when he joined her on her The Adventures of Mimi Tour in 2006 as a backup dancer, reports the Associated Press. He made an appearance on her 2016 reality show, Mariah's World, where some viewers noticed some sexual tension brewing between the two.
Carey officially confirmed the relationship to AP in 2017, saying, “I’m just going to be like ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. ... Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”
Carey did not appear to issue her own statement about the split. However, she did find time to acknowledge that her hit “All I Want For Christmas is You” returned to the number 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the 14th time.
“Wow!! Woke up this morning to the incredible news of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” breaking the Spotify record and being #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 & the Global 200 charts! 🤯🎁🥳🤩,” Mimi wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday. “And to top it all off - it’s snowy outside!!! ❄️☃️❄️ I can’t thank you enough for making this Christmas (and honestly, this entire season!) so celebratory for me. Even though it is December 26, Christmas never ends for me (ha ha!) and I will keep sharing some of our festive moments from the past week with you! ❤️🎄❤️🎄”
The singer's contemporary Christmas standard was also named Spotify's most-streamed song in a day with over 23,701,697 plays on Christmas Eve.