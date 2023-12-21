Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Wanting Larger Family

Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka are reportedly done over an alleged clash about having more children.

A source told Page Six that a 14-year age gap between the two was added pressure between Tanaka, 40, and Carey, 54. The "Songbird Supreme" has twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 12-year-old Monroe and Moroccan Cannon.

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” the insider told Page Six. Tanaka, Carey's backup dancer, had been dating the singer-songwriter since 2016. After being Carey's dancer for nearly 20 years, Tanaka was reportedly missing from Carey's Merry Christmas One and All tour that began in November.

"He wants to start having his own life,” another source told the outlet. The former couple also had a short-lived breakup in 2017.

Carey is apparently doing well and spending time with her children for the holidays. “Mariah is thriving this Christmas. She’s feeling good and is in fully festive Mariah mode,” an insider told People. “She’s thrilled with the success of the tour with her kids and work she’s already done on her next album.”

Carey's children, nicknamed Roc and Roe, have performed on select dates of their mom's tour. The singer admitted to People the difficulties in balancing motherhood with being on the road.

“If their job is to go to school for three hours a day, they have to go to school for three hours a day. And if their job is also being on stage and being a part of the show, then they have that,” Carey said. “Part of my job is to rest and relax and know, ‘OK, everybody's got this covered, and I'm going to get out there and perform.’”