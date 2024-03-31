Lil Yachty Says Rappers Are Angry All the Time Because They’re ‘Ugly as F*ck’

Lil Yachty thinks he knows why rappers are “angry” all the time.

In an undated video circulating on social media, the 26-year-old said that he thinks that a lot of rappers simply don’t like their reflection in the mirror and it informs their mood.

“I personally think that rap n***as be so angry and so mad … all the time cause they ugly as fuck,” said Yachty in the video. “A lot of rappers don’t like what they see when they wake up, and they realize they probably only get women cause they have money.”