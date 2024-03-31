Lil Yachty Says Rappers Are Angry All the Time Because They’re ‘Ugly as F*ck’

Lil Yachty thinks he knows why rappers are “angry” all the time.
In an undated video circulating on social media, the 26-year-old said that he thinks that a lot of rappers simply don’t like their reflection in the mirror and it informs their mood.
“I personally think that rap n***as be so angry and so mad … all the time cause they ugly as fuck,” said Yachty in the video. “A lot of rappers don’t like what they see when they wake up, and they realize they probably only get women cause they have money.”
He added, “Me on the other hand? I'm gorgeous! It’s like— I’m happy, you know? Life’s great. Got some money, decent looking, I smell great.”
Yachty never mentioned any specific rappers in his brief social media rant, but he seemingly expanded his thoughts on rappers further on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, writing, “i never connected with nun of u n***as.. i knew that but it confirmed when yall wasted yall time hating on women.”
In response to his tweet, a user wrote, “lmaooo pulling the ‘sexism’ card when you can’t take valid criticism of ur artists”
The rapper replied, “Brother none of us give a fuck , but when u n***s sit and judge someone’s appearance that’s just weird.”