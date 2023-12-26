Lil Uzi Vert Drops Video For New Heartbreak Track “Red Moon”

Lil Uzi Vert is giving their fans new music just in time for the holidays.

On Monday, the rapper dropped a new single called “Red Moon” with an accompanying music video. They originally teased the track earlier this month through an Instagram Live where fans quickly realized Uzi sampled Drake’s For All the Dogs cut “7969” featuring Teezo Touchdown.

“Red Moon” is obviously a heartbreak anthem with lyrics such as “But our love is not the same / Our feelings change like seasons / You tell me that you leavin’.”

In the music video directed by Be El Be, Uzi takes off from their hotel room and arrives at a beach at dusk. There’s a closeup of the Chicago rapper crying before messages appear on the screen that read: “If someone can be away from you, let them be. Its [sic] better to be alone than losing yourself for approval. Love isn’t real, but with my imagination, I can make anything real.”

In October, Uzi announced that their upcoming album will be their last during the Chicago stop of their Pink Tape Tour. “After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour … But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life,” they said at the time.

The 28-year-old recently reiterated their intention to leave the music business behind when they told TMZ, “I love making music, but I don’t really want to make music like that anymore.” They told the outlet that they were looking to pivot into the world of fashion by designing clothes for women.