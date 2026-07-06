G.R.L.'s Lauren Bennett, Who Sang on LMFAO's 'Party Rock Anthem,' Dies at 37

Lauren Bennett, the singer who appeared on LMFAO's hit "Party Rock Anthem" and later found success with G.R.L., has died at 37. Bennett's former G.R.L. bandmates Natasha Slayton, Emmalyn Estrada and Paula van Oppen announced her death in a joint Instagram statement shared on Monday (July 6).

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren. Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us,” read the statement. “We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts.” Bennett’s cause of death was not announced. According to Variety, Bennett was born in Meopham, Kent, England, where she competed in local talent contests before reaching the final 12 on The X Factor. She later auditioned for Paradiso Girls, the group created by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, and moved to Los Angeles at 17 after making the lineup in 2007. TMZ noted that Bennett then launched a solo career, worked with CeeLo Green and will.i.am, and gained worldwide recognition after appearing on LMFAO's chart topping "Party Rock Anthem” in 2011. Bennett later joined G.R.L., which found success with songs including “Ugly Heart” and Pitbull’s "Wild Wild Love.”

The group initially disbanded following the 2014 death of member Simone Battle, who died by suicide at age 25. The group released the song “Lighthouse” in her memory. Two years later, G.R.L reunited as a trio consisting of Bennett, Natasha Slayton and new member Jazzy Mejia. The revamped group then released songs “Kiss Myself” and “Are We Good?” In 2021, the group announced another reunion with Bennett, Slayton and returning member Emmalyn Estrada, confirming plans for new music that ultimately never materialized. In a July 2025 interview on the Delulu with Ryan Lu podcast, G.R.L’s Natasha Slayton said she was optimistic about the group reuniting someday. "I'd love to do a G.R.L reunion, too,” Slayton said at the time. “It needs to happen, I want it to happen. Lauren now lives in London, that's where she's from. Emmalyn's back in Canada where she's from, Paula and I are still here [in Los Angeles]. I mean, logistically it's a little bit more difficult. Emmalyn and Lauren have kids now, but it's still totally possible."