G.R.L.

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Singer Lauren Bennett with long blonde hair sings into a microphone on stage, wearing a denim jacket and scarf, under green stage lights.
Music

G.R.L.'s Lauren Bennett, Who Sang on LMFAO's 'Party Rock Anthem,' Dies at 37

The UK pop singer, who found fame through her guest appearance on "Party Rock Anthem" and later the girl group G.R.L, has died.

Alex Ocho11 days ago

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