Rains

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Two black jackets on a gray background: a bomber with a fur collar and a puffer jacket with a hood.
Style

Complex Shop Picks: Winter Jackets for Every Budget

If you're in search of the perfect winter jacket to get you through the cold season, look no further for some of the best options on the market right now.

Mike DeStefano575 days ago
A grid of fashion items: graphic tee, slip-on shoes, hoodie, cardigan, moccasins, sweatshirt, cap, and futuristic sunglasses.
Style

Stay Ahead of the Game With These Mocha Mousse Items from Complex Shop

Mocha Mousse is Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2025. Here are some mocha-hued items (and complementary colorways) you can buy on Complex Shop right now.

Shinnie Park587 days ago
Collage of clothing items: green cap, sports jersey, hoodie, green pants, black fleece jacket, white shirt, beige pants, green clogs.
Style

Complex Shop Picks of the Week: Kody Phillips, Bravest Studios, and More

We picked 10 of our favorite pieces from the revamped Complex Shop. Happy shopping!

Shinnie Park619 days ago
Rains store
Style

Rains Opens New Store in New York City

The Danish company's new NYC store is its 30th location.

tara mahadevan631 days ago
Music

Jermaine Dupri Claims He Invented ‘Making It Rain’ in Strip Clubs After "Money Ain't a Thang" Music Video

"I know that I was the first person doing this," the So So Def CEO says, claiming the practice of throwing money in clubs started with one of his singles with Jay-Z and a fateful night in Atlanta.

Alex Ocho1029 days ago
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Drivers in Miami faced slashing rains and flooded streets as a rapidly growing weather system moved into the South Florida region
Life

Record-Breaking Rain Floods South Florida as Tropical Storm Alex Forms

Miami-Dade and Broward residents are cleaning up after over a foot of rain fell in parts of South Florida over the weekend as Tropical Storm Alex formed.

Brad Callas1502 days ago
central-china-flooding
Life

Severe Flooding in Central China Leaves at Least 12 Dead

Severe flooding in a major city in China has killed 12 people and left many trapped in subway trains and cars as they wait for rescue workers to save them.

Jordan Rose1822 days ago
rains aw20 header
Style

Autumn/Winter 2020 Sees Rains "Chasing Time"

Inclement weather? No problem. Rains prepare a wet-weather masterclass for Autumn/Winter 2020 with "Chasing Time". 

Sam Cole2356 days ago
rains transitional7
Style

Experience Metamorphosis with Rains Transitional AW19 Collection

With Summer seemingly taking a backseat to beckon grey skies and rain, there is no better time to pick up a piece from Rains AW19 Transitional collection. 

Sam Cole2529 days ago
guadalajara
Life

Hail Storm in Mexico Leaves Guadalajara Covered in Several Feet of Ice

Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, the governor of Jalisco, addressed the role that climate change likely played in the "natural phenomena."

Hannah Lifshutz2572 days ago
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made rains 4
Style

The Northern Lights Colour the New MADE.COM & Rains Collaboration

Rains and MADE.COM look to the natural phenomenon of the North Lights to colour their new collaborative capsule collection. 

Sam Cole2668 days ago
Princess Cruises cruise ship Emerald Princess
Life

Passengers Airlifted From Cruise Ship Stranded in Norway

More than 1,300 passengers and crew members were stranded off Norway's Western Hustadvika coast.

Xavier Hamilton2672 days ago
Calvin Klein ASAP Rocky Jacket
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Calvin Klein x ASAP Rocky, Palace, Aimé Leon Dore

A complete style guide to the most important fashion releases and product drops. This week we include new items from Palace, Aimé Leon Dore, Alyx, and more.

Mike DeStefano2841 days ago
rains hats header
Style

Rains Launches Waterproof Caps to Keep You Fresh All Year Round

Premium rainwear brand Rains introduces a new series of waterproof caps to their apparel line, keeping you dry from head to toe. 

Sam Cole2870 days ago

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