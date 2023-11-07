Blurry Harry Styles Photo Sparks Rumor He Got a Buzz Cut, Fans Lose It

An alleged photo of Harry Styles has social media talking.
According to an anonymous tip shared by celebrity gossip account Deux Moi, the British pop singer was allegedly spotted at U2’s concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The blurry photo allegedly shows Styles’ side profile with a seemingly more buzzed look.
“We can confirm with 100% certainty that he now is sporting a buzz cut,” wrote the source to Deux Moi. “We have photo evidence that we don’t have permission to share at this time.”
The “As It Was” singer has been keeping a low profile after wrapping up his “Love On Tour” tour in July. With only a few public sightings and even fewer social media updates, there’s no telling what the elusive singer’s hair looks like lately. Despite some doubts online about the authenticity of the photo, the blind gossip account doubled down on their claim that the picture is, in fact, of Styles.
Real or not, the mere suggestion that Styles may have chopped off his locks of hair was more than enough for his fans to swarm social media with memes and other commentary.