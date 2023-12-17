Eminem Opens up About Addiction on Posthumous Juice WRLD Collab

New music from Juice WRLD is here.

The late rapper’s latest posthumous single, the Eminem and Benny Blanco-assisted “Lace It,” dropped on Saturday.

Despite the suggestive title, the track offers insight from both Juice and Eminem about living with addiction. On his verse, Juice raps, “Stressed out, so I tend to take meds / The Devil told me, ‘Good show, break a leg’ / All these Percs I pop, you’d thought I was plannin’ to break my neck.”

Eminem also gave a POV of the toll that drugs take on your physiology, as he raps, “You pop some ecstasy first, it gets progressively worse / Try your best to reverse unsuccessfully flirtin’ with certain death revertin’ to your promethazine urge / The fuckin’ devil he lurks, lose your best friend, he smirks / Wake up and everything hurts and as you spiral downward, listen.”

Juice Wrld—legally known as Jarad Anthony Higgins—died of an accidental drug overdose in 2019. He was 21 years old.

Last year, Eminem opened up about battling his addiction to prescription pills and detailed his near-fatal overdose in 2007 on an episode of Paul Rosenberg’s podcast. “It took a long time for my brain to start working again,” said Em at the time.

“Lace It” is taken from Juice’s forthcoming third and final album, The Party Never Ends. Although more details on the LP are expected soon, Lil Bibby—the founder of Juice’s record label, Grade A Productions, specifically told fans he wants The Party Never Ends “to feel like a celebration.”

“I want everyone that Juice loved while he was here to help celebrate,” he wrote on Instagram in February, “especially his fans who he loved! You guys have been the best fans an artist can have (Minus the death threats to Bibby) 😂🙏🏽❤️. I’m not gonna complain but I’ll jus say this is not easy. We miss you, We love you 999 til the world ends.”

Listen to "Lace It" below.