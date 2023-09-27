Cher Allegedly Hired Men to Kidnap Her Son, According to Court Docs Filed by His Estranged Wife

Cher has been accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of her own son.

Court documents obtained by outlets including Variety allege the singer employed four men to forcibly remove her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from his New York hotel on the night of his wedding anniversary with estranged wife Marieangela King.

King made these allegations in a declaration to a Los Angeles court filed in December 2022 as part of their ongoing divorce case.

In the declaration, King, 36, claims that she and Allman, 47, had spent 12 days in New York reconciling their marriage when the alleged abduction occurred on Nov. 30. She states that one of the assailants told her they were hired by the singer. The 77-year-old star’s concerns over Allman’s health and welfare were allegedly the motives behind the abduction.

Allman, who has a history of drug addiction, had allegedly been living at L.A.’s Chateau Marmont hotel for the past six months. He is now reportedly at a rehab facility in Pasadena, California following an incident where he supposedly collapsed outside of the famed hotel’s entrance. In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Allman said he started experimenting with drugs at age 11 with weed and ecstasy.

“I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts,” King is quoted as saying in the declaration. “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

After the alleged abduction, King claims to have been asked to leave the couple’s home, which is reportedly owned by Cher, and obliged the request assuming she would be able to receive her support payments on time to afford housing. “I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence, nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets,” King says in the docs.

Elijah, who’s the son of the late rocker Gregg Allman, is the youngest of Cher’s two children.