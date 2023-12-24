Cardi B Responds After People Compare Her, Nicki Minaj's Recent Fur Coat Fits: 'Y'all Always Watching Me'

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are seemingly going at it again.
It all started with an Instagram Story shared by Cardi on Saturday, where the 31-year-old is donning an icy blonde hairstyle while wearing a white coat. Everything seems perfectly fine and innocent as she smiles and poses for the camera.
Not long after Cardi uploaded her video, some fans took to social media to draw comparisons between her fit to a similar look Minaj, 41, had worn.
Minaj coincidentally uploaded a photo in the blonde hair-white coat look to her Instagram account with the caption, “B!Ches Jackin. I’m still Queenin.”
It seems as though the post eventually made its way back to the “Bongos” rapper, who once again took to her Instagram to address the supposed subliminal over the piece, which she claims never made it to her destinationband that its something she's had for a while.
“You motherfucking fans and bitches is crying about a coat that I had on for 45 seconds, not even. From my house to the car? I didn’t fucking went inside the club with that shit, that’s an old coat. [I] had to put that shit on so my aunt could shut the fuck up,” she said on her Instagram Stories.
She continued, “Y’all crying about a fucking old ass coat. An archive piece in my fucking closet, shut the fuck up … Y’all always watching me, always trying to find some shit. I don’t give a fuck about these bitches like y’all be giving a fuck about me, I don’t. I don’t watch these bitches. Bitches can’t dress to me. Y’all dumb? Fuck out my face. Damn, bitch can’t even fucking enjoy her fucking life. Crying about a fucking old ass coat. Suck my dick.”
The beef between the two rappers goes back to 2018 after a culmination of sneak dissing, perceived shade during interviews, and other issues stemming from social media came to a head during a fight at New York Fashion Week.
Tensions have brewed online between the women since their fight. One of the most recent incidents where Minaj’s husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, made alleged threats towards Cardi’s now-ex Offset after the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Footage of Petty and his associates threatening Offset circulated online and led to him being sentenced to house arrest with Cardi denying she nor Off were responsible for the federal judge’s decision.