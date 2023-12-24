Cardi B Responds After People Compare Her, Nicki Minaj's Recent Fur Coat Fits: 'Y'all Always Watching Me'

It seems as though the post eventually made its way back to the “Bongos” rapper, who once again took to her Instagram to address the supposed subliminal over the piece, which she claims never made it to her destinationband that its something she's had for a while.

“You motherfucking fans and bitches is crying about a coat that I had on for 45 seconds, not even. From my house to the car? I didn’t fucking went inside the club with that shit, that’s an old coat. [I] had to put that shit on so my aunt could shut the fuck up,” she said on her Instagram Stories.