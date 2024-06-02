Adele Blasts Fan Who Shouted ‘Pride Sucks’ at Las Vegas Show: ‘Don’t Be So F*cking Ridiculous’

Not even a full day into Pride Month, Adele is standing up for the community after being heckled at her show.
The British singer, 36, hit the stage at the Colosseum At Caesars Palace to perform the 85th show of her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. The concert took place on June 1, which marks the first official day of Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community.
However, a heckler in the audience made his stance known by shouting “Pride sucks” during a planned talk break early on in the show.
Adele did not take kindly to the comment and hit back, saying, “What was that? Did you just say ‘Pride sucks’? Did you come to my fucking show and just say that ‘Pride sucks’? Are you fucking stupid?”
“Don’t be so fucking ridiculous,” she continued. “If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?”
The “Someone Like You” singer then engaged with the audience, asking if any husbands had been dragged to the show.
“Do we have any husbands here tonight who have been dragged along? I will not be offended. You can cheer,” Adele asked the crowd. “You will thank me later because I'm really gonna turn your wives on tonight, right? And you will end up getting laid when you get back to the hotel. I promise you, OK?”
Adele then shared a hilarious, Pride-esque story about a conversation she had with her band before the show began.
“A couple of weeks ago, I had some people here who I asked her what their Saturday night plans were. They were at the Friday show, and she told me that they were going to Thunder from Down Under, which I'd never heard of,” she told the crowd.
Per their official website, Thunder from Down Under is a male dance revue that is “adult nature” in content.
“At first I was like in my brain, I was like, ‘That sounds saucy, but it could be something else.’ It could be like, I don't know, driving crazy cars or something like that. So I was like, ‘What is that?’ And she described it to me, and then it's just it's just been making me laugh every single day,” Adele continued.
The singer then said that one of her band members, who’s Australian, actually had the Thunder from Down Under nickname for many years.
“We were laughing about it and then I said to everybody, ‘We should all come up with a bit of a saucy porn name before the end of the residency.’ I think I've already come up with mine,” she said.
“I'm from Tottenham. So I was like, ‘What's the closest thing that— Bottom from Tottenham, innit?’ That's gonna have to be my name, which feels kind of acceptable during Pride, ‘Bottom from Tottenham.’ That's my name tonight. Thanks for coming to my show.”
Adele’s Las Vegas residency continues on select weekends through November 23.