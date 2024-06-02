Adele Blasts Fan Who Shouted ‘Pride Sucks’ at Las Vegas Show: ‘Don’t Be So F*cking Ridiculous’

“A couple of weeks ago, I had some people here who I asked her what their Saturday night plans were. They were at the Friday show, and she told me that they were going to Thunder from Down Under, which I'd never heard of,” she told the crowd.

Per their official website, Thunder from Down Under is a male dance revue that is “adult nature” in content.

“At first I was like in my brain, I was like, ‘That sounds saucy, but it could be something else.’ It could be like, I don't know, driving crazy cars or something like that. So I was like, ‘What is that?’ And she described it to me, and then it's just it's just been making me laugh every single day,” Adele continued.

The singer then said that one of her band members, who’s Australian, actually had the Thunder from Down Under nickname for many years.

“We were laughing about it and then I said to everybody, ‘We should all come up with a bit of a saucy porn name before the end of the residency.’ I think I've already come up with mine,” she said.

“I'm from Tottenham. So I was like, ‘What's the closest thing that— Bottom from Tottenham, innit?’ That's gonna have to be my name, which feels kind of acceptable during Pride, ‘Bottom from Tottenham.’ That's my name tonight. Thanks for coming to my show.”

Adele’s Las Vegas residency continues on select weekends through November 23.