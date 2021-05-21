A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has tapped in with Lil Durk to drop his latest single, “24 Hours.”

Together, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Durk serenade their better halves in a way only these crooners could.

“How you gonna treat me like I’m see-thru/100 thousand dollar cross when I pieced you/24 hours, baby, 12 times two,” A Boogie sings. “Seven days a week I want to see you.”

“24 Hours” continues A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s informal reintroduction. The track follows the Bronx to Brooklyn connection A Boogie made when he teamed with Rowdy Rebel for “9 Bridge.” It also comes after his appearance on DJ Khaled’s star-studded album, Khaled Khaled. He also helped boost fellow Highbridge native Trap Manny’s mixtape In Trap We Trust with a feature.

As for Durk, this single adds to his onslaught. After releasing his OTF label compilation, he decided to team up with Lil Baby for their highly anticipated joint album, Voice of the Heroes. He then released the sequel to his hit single, “Back in Blood,” with Pooh Shiesty by tapping Pooh for his new track, “Should’ve Ducked.”

Listen to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “24 Hours” featuring Lil Durk up top.