The Texas concert that 6ix9ine had been gloating about for several weeks now appears to have been canceled due to lack of payment.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine was forced to cancel the Sunday show at the Humble Civic Center in Humble, Texas, because the venue was not prepared to pay him the full amount he charged. The rapper reportedly charged the venue $250,000 to perform there, but only received $70,000 upfront. When we asked about receiving the balance of the performance, the venue could not supply it, so he returned the $70,000 and never took the stage.

Fans reportedly still went to the arena at 3 p.m. when doors opened and waited until 10 p.m. when the police forced them to leave. The venue never alerted fans that 6ix9ine would not be showing up. It’s currently unclear what the venue plans to do about the tickets sold, or if the concert will be rescheduled.

The Brooklyn rapper has gone on record to say he reportedly charged $500,000 for a show, bragging that he is still able to pack arenas with only four songs.

“RAPPERS LIE AND SAY THEY GET 200,000 A SHOW AND BE PERFORMING INFRONT A DEAD CROWD WITH 700 PEOPLE THERE,” 6ix9ine wrote in the caption to his post highlighting his lofty bill. “I DROP 4 SONGS A YEAR AND GET 500,000 DOLLARS A SHOW AND DO ARENAS ‼️‼️‼️ TELL THESE RAPPERS CATCH THE FUCK UPPPPPPPPP.”

It is hard to figure whether these numbers are completely accurate, but 6ix9ine will sure act like they are, regardless.