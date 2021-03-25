Well, it’s official. Summer 2021 is back on the books and festival season’s getting under way. The latest to confirm their line-up is rave haven 51st State Festival, who’ve just unveiled a massive roll call of rave heroes who’ll be taking over North London’s luscious Trent Park on August 7. As ever, a hedonistic mix of house music, techno, garage, soul, dancehall and more will be the focus of the festival.

On the We Love Soul stage, punters can expect sets from The Brand New Heavies, Lauraine McIntosh, Junior Giscombe and Rose Windross, with DJ sets from Jazzie B, Jerry Bascombe, Matt White, Jigs and more. Meanwhile, on the Groove Odyssey bill, they’ve confirmed Jocelyn Brown, Alison Limerick, Masters At Work, the House Gospel Choir, Roger Sanchez, Body & Soul (Francois K, Joe Clausell and Danny Krivit), Amine Edge & DANCE, Dimitri From Paris, Terry Hunter, Dave Lee, Mike Dunn and more. And on the garage stage, legendary club night Back To ‘95 are hosting sets from Heartless Crew, Todd Edwards, Wookie, Matt Jam Lamont, Dreem Team (Mikee B & DJ Spoony), Majestic, Noris ‘Da Boss’ Windross, Shola Ama, Barbara Tucker, and there’s also talk of a special guest they’ve yet to announce.

That surely won’t be the end of it, so keep an eye on 51st State’s socials for more updates. Anyone who’s been before will know that since it’s just one day of fun, tickets are going to fly. Make sure you grab your tickets here before they sell out.