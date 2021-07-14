In a new interview, 50 Cent revealed that he’s putting together the soundtrack for his Starz Black Mafia Family series, and 42 Dugg is already set to be included. While the song he has is with Jeezy, 50 jokingly said he wants Jeezy off the track and to just leave Dugg.

“I got another record coming off the BMF soundtrack, BMF will have a whole musical soundtrack connected to it,” 50 described while on Thisis50. “There are so many people connected. That story is connected culturally, BMF, so you’ll see more involvement from other artists. I got 42 Dugg, he already sent something. Him and Jeezy. I like it with 42 Dugg though, you don’t really need Jeezy.”

50 lightheartedly continued by saying that he’s trying to convince 42 Dugg to kick Jeezy off the song. “You just need 42 Dugg,” he said. “I’m just trying to convince him to take that nigga off the record and just rock, cause his shit is hot. The other shit, we can do without that shit.”

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 talked about the upcoming series and how fans will enjoy it even more than they did his previous show, Power. While production is yet to be underway, with the soundtrack already being put together hopefully fans shouldn’t have to wait much longer for the show.

50 also talked about his upcoming show Raising Kanan that is set to arrive on Starz on July 18. You can watch the full interview up top.