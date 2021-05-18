50 Cent must’ve gotten the memo that you have to do it big in Texas.

The rap icon and mogul just donated a hefty $300,000 via his G Unity Foundation to the Houston Independent School District, a sum that was matched by the Houston United Group in an effort to bring an advanced business program to the district and its three high schools. In total, $600,000 will be going toward starting the 50-birthed program.

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve been focused on academic enrichment projects and making donations to already exciting organizations that can execute it,” 50 said in a statement, as reported by KHOU 11. “Following COVID, providing the opportunities and tools for people to make their path easier in entrepreneurship, it’s exciting to be a part of that. And a great way to start things in Houston. It’s three schools now, but it’s going be a lot more. Watch me.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the new G Unity Labs will allow high schoolers at Worthing, Wheatley, and Kashmere high schools to learn about running a business and creating a business plan.

“[50 Cent] is interested in investing in this city, creating jobs and supporting young people,” Turner said. “In a short amount of time, [he] has made his presence known in Houston.”

Outside of spreading joy in the city, the city has given 50 plenty of joy himself. This month, after relocating to H-Town, 50 is living it up in every sense, even taking home trophies at wine competitions.