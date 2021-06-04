Six months after a corporate apartment leased by 50 Cent was burglarized for up to $3 million in both jewelry and cash, police have identified and arrested the alleged suspects.

TMZ reports police in Bergen County, New Jersey, were able to track down the men who commited the robbery after authorities reviewed surveillance footage and linked a recovered stolen vehicle to one of the suspects. The vehicle had been reported stolen in the area the night prior to the reported break-in.

“At the time the suspects were in the unit, police drove by but did not realize the individuals were still inside,” prosecuters told TMZ regarding the January incident. “The entire matter was caught on surveillance cameras.”

According to 50’s attorney, the burglary had been incorrectly reported as a break-in at the rapper’s home, when it was actually a leased corporate apartment for one of his businesse

After a six-month investigation, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Special Investigations team has arrested three individuals: Travis Villalobos, 31, of West New York; Richard Murphy, 31, of Jersey City; and Matthew Gale, 40, of East Rutherford.

The three men have been charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

50 Cent’s camp says they’re expecting cops to recover and return the $3 million.