Spiral: From the Book of Saw arrives in theaters today, and to mark the occasion 21 Savage and Slaughter Gang dropped an EP of music inspired by the film.

From Slaughter Gang and Epic Records, the Spiral soundtrack features the eponymous single alongside a number of hard-hitting posse cuts. With production from the likes of Turbo and Kid Hazel, 21 Savage is also joined by frequent collaborators like Young Thug, Gunna, 21 Harold, Real Recognize Rio, SG Tip, Millie Go Lightly, and Young Nudy. With a dark tone similar to the film, which stars and is produced by Chris Rock, the new release acts as an ideal follow-up to Savage Mode II.

Spiral follows the story of a veteran police officer and his partner as they “take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past.” Acting as both a reboot of sorts as well as a sequel, the movie eventually sees Rock’s character sucked into the mysterious killer’s game, which is strikingly similar to the infamous Jigsaw murders of the older films in the series.

Listen to the soundtrack above.