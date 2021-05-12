The rollout for Chris Rock’s Spiral: From the Book of Saw movie, the ninth entry in the Saw franchise, will indeed include a new EP from 21 Savage.

On Tuesday night, 21 dropped off a teaser for the EP.

“I Don’t Think Y’all Ready,” he warned fans. “I Ain’t None to Play Wit.”

Back in March, it was reported that 21 would be executive-producing the horror film’s soundtrack. And in April, 21 reinvented Saw’s “Hello Zepp” theme with his single and video for “Spiral,” produced by Kid Hazel:

In a press release, the Spiral collection was teased as including “posse cuts and dimly-lit-room anthems.” Gunna, Young Thug, Young Nudy, 21 Harold, Real Recognize Rio, SG Tip, and Millie Go Lightly are featured.

In Spiral, Rock leads a cast that also includes Max Minghella and Samuel L. Jackson through a story centered on a Jigsaw copycat murderer. The franchise-restarting film was first set to arrive last May, though—as with the majority of major releases from that time period—the pandemic resulted in a delayed drop date.

Ahead of this Friday’s release, Lionsgate gave fans a look at the opening minutes of the film, as seen below:

In a recent Esquire piece by Mitchell S. Jackson, director Darren Lynn Bousman praised Rock as a student of the horror genre whose attention to detail greatly strengthened the experience of putting Spiral together.

“A lot of times you meet with people and they say, ‘Oh, I love the horror genre,’ and you can tell if they’re bullshitting,” Bousman said. “That was not [Rock] at all. He was giving very obscure references to movies, as well as very detail-oriented thoughts on the previous Saw films.”

21 Savage, meanwhile, is fresh off the release of the official video for his DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber collab “Let It Go.” He also recently received eight new platinum and gold certifications from the RIAA.