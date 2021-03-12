After Jameson Connects kicked off a month of celebrations last Wednesday with online music platform Boiler Room and the crème de la crème of the Irish music scene, all eyes are now on their main St. Patrick’s Day event: the Jessie Reyez + Friends global livestream on March 17.

Bringing local sounds to the world on one of the biggest nights of the year, Jameson will once again stream into homes on March 17 with a set of immersive performances from Canada and Ireland. Celebrating the importance of communities around the world, music fans will be transported to the streets of Toronto: home to pop-R&B superstar Jessie Reyez.

Jessie Reyez has enjoyed a whirlwind five years since her breakthrough back in 2016.

Not only is she a songwriter behind some of the biggest tracks of the last decade, Reyez is also a triple-platinum and Grammy-nominated solo artist, and an uncompromising feminist voice for women of colour in the pop-R&B space.

Jessie Reyez will be performing some of her critically-acclaimed tracks on the day, including “Coffin”, “Shutter Island” and “Figures”, in a global livestream that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Joining her for the ride are fellow Canadian stars, R&B singer Savannah Ré and rapper Junia-T.