Zayn's third full-length studio album, Nobody Is Listening, is out now.

As has been clear throughout the rollout process, Zayn was involved in every aspect of the Nobody Is Listening, including co-writing the entire project and designing the cover art.

"Just wanna say, it feels great to share this with you all!" Zayn told fans as the album made its way to streaming services on Friday. "Everyone's support and love means a lot. Here's to a great year. Hope [it's] better than the last!"

Back in September, Zayn and partner Gigi Hadid announced the birth of their first child together.

"The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding," Zayn said when sharing a photo of his and Gigi's newborn daughter. "Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."

Image via Nabil

The new album arrives a little more than two years after Zayn's sophomore effort Icarus Falls, which featured collaborations with Timbaland and Nicki Minaj.

To celebrate the new album's release, Zayn has also gifted fans with the chance to buy some new merch pieces including coffee mugs, stickers, socks, beanies, face masks, phone cases, pins, and more.

Stream Nobody Is Listening, which Zayn considers his "most personal project to date," below via Spotify:

The album, of course, is also available on Apple Music, YouTube, Tidal, etc. Click here for more.