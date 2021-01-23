XXXTentacion's mom pays tribute to the later rapper on what would've been his 23rd birthday.

On Saturday morning, Cleopatra Bernard shared an Instagram photo of her son with a mic in his hand and his "Cleopatra" chest tattoo on display. Bernard captioned the post: "Happy Birthday 23 on the 23rd. We never miss the signs you show us. Doing our best to continue everything you started, I love you beyond words ❤️ see you in the next life."

Saturday marked XXX's third birthday since his death on June 18, 2018, when he was gunned down outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Four men—Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams—have since been indicted in the shooting death of XXX; they are now awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

XXX's friends, fans, and former collaborators also took to social media to remember the rapper on his 23rd birthday. You can check out some of the posts below.