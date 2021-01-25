Trey Songz was reportedly arrested on Sunday night during a KC Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to a Sunday night report from TMZ, Songz is seen in footage from the evening in a physical altercation with a cop, with fellow game attendees having criticized the cop in question's handling of the incident. Per that report, which includes comments from witnesses, some at the game heckled Songz from a few rows back. At this point, according to the report, the Back Home artist was "approached" by an officer who is said to have "went after him" with no warning.

From there, Songz defended himself before ultimately being pinned to a seat by the officer.

Though it wasn't immediately clear whether Songz was merely in custody or being accused of specific charges, an update to the report later Sunday night stated he had been arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. At the time of this writing, he was expected to be released later on Monday.

Last year, Trey Songz released his eighth album Back Home through Atlantic Records. The 22-track album featured collabs with Swae Lee, Davido, Ty Dolla Sign, and Summer Walker.

"As an artist I have the opportunity to be the soundtrack of our times, not just my life," Songz said when releasing the project, which dropped in October. "Back Home to me is filled with opinions, positions, realities and a deep introspective look into where I'm at in my life. As an artist and new father, I want my music to be a true reflection of my evolution and my commitment to my fans to never forget where I came from."

In December, a mid-pandemic Trey Songz performance resulted in an Ohio club being hit with COVID-19 violations.